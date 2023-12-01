Kazakhstan To Join Global Commitment To Reduce Methane Emissions - President Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Kazakhstan has
decided to join the Global Commitment to reduce methane emissions,
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action, organized within
the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties
to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.
"Reducing methane emissions is the fastest way to slow the rate
of global warming. That is why I am pleased to announce that
Kazakhstan has decided to join the Global Commitment to Reduce
Methane Emissions," he said.
As the head of state noted, Kazakhstan at the same time seeks to
address the region's massive coal problem by implementing the
region's first Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).
"For both these initiatives to succeed, we call on our friends
and partners to provide particular support," he added.
"More broadly, Kazakhstan hopes that the international community
will broaden its commitment to increase financing for climate
control projects. But funding is only the first hurdle. Even if we
manage to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees by 2050,
Central Asian countries will still face a temperature rise of 2.5
degrees. This will lead to water shortages, extreme heat,
desertification and extreme hydrological events. Therefore,
adaptation is inevitable and necessary," Tokayev added.
