Kazakhstan To Join Global Commitment To Reduce Methane Emissions - President Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Kazakhstan has decided to join the Global Commitment to reduce methane emissions, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action, organized within the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.

"Reducing methane emissions is the fastest way to slow the rate of global warming. That is why I am pleased to announce that Kazakhstan has decided to join the Global Commitment to Reduce Methane Emissions," he said.

As the head of state noted, Kazakhstan at the same time seeks to address the region's massive coal problem by implementing the region's first Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

"For both these initiatives to succeed, we call on our friends and partners to provide particular support," he added.

"More broadly, Kazakhstan hopes that the international community will broaden its commitment to increase financing for climate control projects. But funding is only the first hurdle. Even if we manage to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees by 2050, Central Asian countries will still face a temperature rise of 2.5 degrees. This will lead to water shortages, extreme heat, desertification and extreme hydrological events. Therefore, adaptation is inevitable and necessary," Tokayev added.

