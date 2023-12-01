Kazakhstan Plays Pivotal Role In Carbon-Free Power Generation - Kazakh President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 1. Kazakhstan plays a
decisive role in the production of carbon-free electricity, said
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.
Tokayev delivered the comment on the margins of the World
Climate Action Summit (COP28), which is part of the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change's 28th Conference of the Parties in
Dubai.
"Kazakhstan wholeheartedly supports the United Nations' urgent
call for concrete action to protect the environment for future
generations." We are the first country in the region to have
ratified the Paris Agreement and adopted a Carbon Neutral Strategy
until 2060," Tokayev added.
According to him, Kazakhstan's new Environmental Code would make
it easier to implement 'green' technologies in practically every
sector of the national economy.
"Our country has enormous potential for the growth of wind and
solar energy, as well as for the generation of 'green' hydrogen. We
will continue to collaborate closely with our partners in order to
realize this potential. We play a critical role in carbon-free
power generation on a global scale as a prominent uranium exporter,
delivering 43% of the world's supply," he concluded.
