Kazakhstan Willing To Lead In Important Mineral Supplies - President Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 1. Kazakhstan is ready to become the main supplier of the most important minerals, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

Tokayev made the statement in the course of the World Climate Action Summit (COP28), organized within the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change taking place in Dubai.

"As the globe decarbonizes in the next few decades, key minerals, especially rare earth minerals, will become indispensable. Kazakhstan is prepared to become a key supplier of these minerals throughout the transition phase," said Tokayev.

According to him, Kazakhstan actively supports private 'green' initiatives.

"For example, the Kazakhstan Packers Association is working on projects to decrease plastic trash, which will help to safeguard the environment. It is both principled and reasonable, in my opinion, not to ask emerging economies to forego national development and modernization in the name of climate protection. On the contrary, these objectives should complement and reinforce each other. Indeed, bold measures are required," said the President of Kazakhstan.

