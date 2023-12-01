Kazakhstan Willing To Lead In Important Mineral Supplies - President Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 1. Kazakhstan is ready to
become the main supplier of the most important minerals, said
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.
Tokayev made the statement in the course of the World Climate
Action Summit (COP28), organized within the 28th Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change taking
place in Dubai.
"As the globe decarbonizes in the next few decades, key
minerals, especially rare earth minerals, will become
indispensable. Kazakhstan is prepared to become a key supplier of
these minerals throughout the transition phase," said Tokayev.
According to him, Kazakhstan actively supports private 'green'
initiatives.
"For example, the Kazakhstan Packers Association is working on
projects to decrease plastic trash, which will help to safeguard
the environment. It is both principled and reasonable, in my
opinion, not to ask emerging economies to forego national
development and modernization in the name of climate protection. On
the contrary, these objectives should complement and reinforce each
other. Indeed, bold measures are required," said the President of
Kazakhstan.
