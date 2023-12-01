World Has Use For Strong Green Bond Market - European Commission's President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 1. World needs a strong
green bond market, European Commission's President Ursula von der
Leyen said at the World Summit on Climate Action organized within
the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28 in Dubai, Trend reports.
"At this COP, we will take a decisive step forward in protecting
the world's most vulnerable citizens are subjected to
catastrophic climate change, endure loss and destruction, and we
will be by their side. It's all about ambition here. It's about
goals and finances," she explained.
"Let me begin with ambition. We must eliminate fossil fuels and
limit methane emissions by 2025. But, as the official pointed out,
"what we are calling for globally must also be delivered
domestically, so let me report on what we are doing in the European
Union."
Von der Leyen stated that the European Union has already reached
its pinnacle.
"We passed legislation to drastically reduce methane emissions.
By 2030, the European Union wants to treble renewables and double
energy efficiency. Our call has now turned into a formidable
movement, with over 110 countries already joining. "That's
fantastic," she exclaimed. "As a result, I urge all of us to
include these targets in the final COP decision, because doing so
sends a strong message to both investors and consumers. There is no
doubt that the energy of the future will be clean. It will be
inexpensive and produced locally."
The official also emphasized the significance of meeting the
$100 billion target this year.
"The European Union contributed about $30 billion in public
climate finances last year, and it will, of course, contribute to
the new loss and damage fund. So far, Team Europe has contributed
more than $270 million. We need to get the fund up and going as
soon as possible. But we all know that more is required. We need to
overhaul the international financial system, and higher carbon
pricing is required," she concluded.
The COP28 is being held from November 30 through December
12.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01122023000187011040ID1107522412
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.