Slovakia To Stop Using Coal As Source Of Electricity - President Čaputová

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 1. Slovakia will stop
using coal as a source of electricity, Slovak President Zuzana
Čaputová said, Trend reports.
She spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action organized within
the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties
to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.
"Our emissions have peaked already. By 2030 they will be 55
percent less than in 1990. We will invest 5 percent of our GDP from
public sources to decarbonize our economy and society over the next
seven years. Slovakia is stopping the use of coal as a source of
electricity at the end of this year and we will phase it out from
its generation in three years," she said.
Caputova noted that Slovakia plans to reach a 29-percent share
of renewable energy in electricity production by 2030.
"Slovakia is endorsing the global renewables and energy
efficiency pledge. Slovakia's green finances have increased almost
fivefold since 2015," she said.
