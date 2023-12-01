Slovakia To Stop Using Coal As Source Of Electricity - President Čaputová

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 1. Slovakia will stop using coal as a source of electricity, Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová said, Trend reports.

She spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action organized within the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.

"Our emissions have peaked already. By 2030 they will be 55 percent less than in 1990. We will invest 5 percent of our GDP from public sources to decarbonize our economy and society over the next seven years. Slovakia is stopping the use of coal as a source of electricity at the end of this year and we will phase it out from its generation in three years," she said.

Caputova noted that Slovakia plans to reach a 29-percent share of renewable energy in electricity production by 2030.

"Slovakia is endorsing the global renewables and energy efficiency pledge. Slovakia's green finances have increased almost fivefold since 2015," she said.

