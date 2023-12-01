-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Unless Armenia Fused Political Stance, Peace In Region To Bide Elusive - Trend News Agency's Deputy Director (PHOTO/VIDEO)


12/1/2023 9:22:52 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. There will be no peace in the region as long as Armenia has a clear political position and the authorities gravitate toward the West, Deputy Director of Trend News Agency and Head of Turkic media platform, political scientist Rufiz Hafizoglu told ARB 24 TV channel, Trend reports.

The expert believes that Azerbaijan's position on forging a peace treaty with Armenia is clear.

"The United States of America and other Western states, in order to secure their interests in the South Caucasus, put pressure on Armenia not to sign the peace agreement," Hafizoglu noted.

He also noted that Armenia was involved in the boundary delimitation procedure due to Azerbaijan's request.

"Today, Azerbaijan, having won the 44-day war, dictates its terms to Armenia," he said.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN01122023000187011040ID1107522410

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search