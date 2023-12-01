Unless Armenia Fused Political Stance, Peace In Region To Bide Elusive - Trend News Agency's Deputy Director (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
There will be no
peace in the region as long as Armenia has a clear political
position and the authorities gravitate toward the West, Deputy
Director of Trend News Agency and Head of Turkic media
platform, political scientist Rufiz Hafizoglu told ARB 24 TV
channel, Trend reports.
The expert believes that Azerbaijan's position on forging a
peace treaty with Armenia is clear.
"The United States of America and other Western states, in order
to secure their interests in the South Caucasus, put pressure on
Armenia not to sign the peace agreement," Hafizoglu noted.
He also noted that Armenia was involved in the boundary
delimitation procedure due to Azerbaijan's request.
"Today, Azerbaijan, having won the 44-day war, dictates its
terms to Armenia," he said.
