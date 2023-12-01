Türkiye Seeking To Reach Zero-Emissions Goal By 2053 - President Erdogan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 1. Türkiye aims to achieve the goal of zero emissions by 2053, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action, organized within the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.

He noted that although Türkiye's historical responsibility for greenhouse gas emissions is below one percent, the country is taking very important steps in this direction.

"The target of reducing emissions by 2030 has been doubled. In this context, we expect to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 66.6 million tons by the end of the year. We have brought the share of renewable energy in total installed electricity to 55 percent. We rank fifth in Europe and 12th in the world. The 60th meeting of the Intergovernmental Conference on Climate Change will be held in Istanbul in January. We are also putting forward our candidacy for the next regional climate summit in Ankara," Erdogan added.

The opening ceremony of the World Summit on Climate Action, organized within the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28, took place on December 1 in Dubai.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel