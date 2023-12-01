Use Of Green Energy Wealth Of Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands To Boost Electricity - Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijan's
transformation to a "green" economy has been a main focus of its
energy policy in recent years, Energy expert Ilham Shaban told
Trend .
He further stated that Baku has begun to conduct large-scale
projects in this area since 2018.
"From 2009 to 2018, the government implemented projects that
used small amounts of electricity generated by alternative energy
sources. After 2018, the government shifted course and began
implementing a policy to build large-scale green power facilities.
In October, we witnessed the commissioning of the 230 MW Masdar
solar power facility. ACWA Power's 240 MW wind farm will be the
next in line. With the commissioning of these two stations,
Azerbaijan's volume of electricity generated from "green" energy
will exceed 1 billion kWh for the first time," the analyst
noted.
He highlighted that in the next years, these quantities might be
increased several times by harnessing the "green" energy potential
of Azerbaijan's lands liberated from Armenian occupation.
"In the next four years, the Ministry of Energy intends to put
into operation "green" energy with a capacity of 1,880 MW. This
suggests that the green energy potential will expand by more than 8
times by 2023. All of this implies fewer carbon dioxide emissions
into the atmosphere," Shaban added.
