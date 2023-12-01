Russia Is Expelled From Council Of International Maritime Organization

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia was not re-elected to the board of the International Maritime Organization for 2024-2025.
According to Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on the social network X .
"The Assembly of the International Maritime Organization has just elected a new composition of the IMO Council for 2024-2025. Without Russia," the President said in a statement.
In his opinion, "this is a fair decision, because no one has caused more damage to free navigation in recent decades than Russia."
Zelensky thanked the IMO members for this responsible step.
As Ukrinform reported, in November, for the first time in history , Russia was expelled from The Executive Board of UNESCO.
