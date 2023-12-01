In Kupiansk Sector, Enemy Is Rotating And Continues Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the Kupiansk direction, Russian troops are forced to rotate units in order to keep up the assault operations due to the loss of manpower and equipment.

This was stated at a briefing by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the Kupiansk sector over the last day. The enemy continues to attack. Synkivka and Petropavlivka remain a priority for him. He is conducting rotations and replacing units there, because our Armed Forces are working quite effectively and are making a big impression on the enemy, who has losses in manpower, equipment and weapons. In order to conduct assault operations, it has to conduct rotations and replace units, which we are recording," noted Syniehubov.

The situation in the sector remains difficult but stable, emphasizes the head of the Regional military administration.

"The number of settlements under occupation has not changed. The "gray zone" - where the fighting is currently taking place - is also stable. In fact, the enemy is now fighting in the forest belt ahead of Synkivka, and the situation there is volatile, there are attacks and air strikes," said Syniehubov.

The situation in the Borivske direction (Liman direction of Luhansk region) is fully controlled, noted the head of the administration, attacks there are less intense.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Kharkiv region, the Russian army struck at least 16 settlements in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts over the course of a day, damaging civilian objects and injuring a man. At around 6:50 a.m. on December 1, the Russian army shelled Kivsharivka in Kupiansk district, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure.