Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau Promotes Azerbaijan's Business Opportunities In Spain

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev
Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, under the State Tourism Agency, and
six representatives of partners in the tourism industry presented
the country with a national stand at the exhibition "IBTM World"
that was held in Spain on November 28-30, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency.
The objective of participation in the international exhibition
is to present and promote Azerbaijan's business tourism
opportunities, as well as increase the number of industry
representatives who will visit Azerbaijan for business
purposes.
Meetings with representatives of the foreign tourism industry in
B2B format were held within the framework of the exhibition. Also,
opportunities for Azerbaijan's business tourism were presented.
IBTM World, held annually in Barcelona since 1987, is considered
one of the most important international exhibitions for meetings,
conferences, and events and unites professionals working in the
business events industry. This year, the exhibition is attended by
2250 representatives of the tourism industry from 150
countries.
