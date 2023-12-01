Digital Azerbaijan Brand Presented At İnmerge Innovation Summit

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Agency for Innovation and Digital Development under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has presented the brand "Digital Azerbaijan," Azernews reports.

During a panel discussion on digitalisation on the second day of the Inmerge Innovation Summit held in Baku, the agency's chairwoman, Inara Valiyeva, spoke about the brand

According to the chairwoman, Digital Azerbaijan will ensure centralisation and implementation of the work of the agency headed by him in the field of innovation and digitalisation.

"The agency's initiatives related to digital government, digital competencies, and the innovation ecosystem will be realised under the brand "Digital Azerbaijan."

In the future, this brand will become the single face for all initiatives, both local and global. "Digital Azerbaijan demonstrates our vision of the future and our commitment to the digital development of the country. New commitments and challenges await us. However, we are always ready to tackle the mission and the challenges ahead through unwavering cooperation, partnership, and collective efforts," the Chairman said.

The work on Digital Academy, Digital Finance, Mygov, Digital Documents, Digital Entry, and other product projects will be carried out under the brand of Digital Azerbaijan. In addition, an updated website of the agency corresponding to the brand will be presented in the near future.