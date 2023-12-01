Digital Azerbaijan Brand Presented At İnmerge Innovation Summit

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Agency for Innovation and Digital Development under the
Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has presented the
brand "Digital Azerbaijan," Azernews reports.
During a panel discussion on digitalisation on the second day of
the Inmerge Innovation Summit held in Baku, the agency's
chairwoman, Inara Valiyeva, spoke about the brand
According to the chairwoman, Digital Azerbaijan will ensure
centralisation and implementation of the work of the agency headed
by him in the field of innovation and digitalisation.
"The agency's initiatives related to digital government, digital
competencies, and the innovation ecosystem will be realised under
the brand "Digital Azerbaijan."
In the future, this brand will become the single face for all
initiatives, both local and global. "Digital Azerbaijan
demonstrates our vision of the future and our commitment to the
digital development of the country. New commitments and challenges
await us. However, we are always ready to tackle the mission and
the challenges ahead through unwavering cooperation, partnership,
and collective efforts," the Chairman said.
The work on Digital Academy, Digital Finance, Mygov, Digital
Documents, Digital Entry, and other product projects will be
carried out under the brand of Digital Azerbaijan. In addition, an
updated website of the agency corresponding to the brand will be
presented in the near future.
