Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan To Cooperate In Field Of Space

Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed the development of
cooperation in the space sphere. Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital
Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, wrote about it on the X
social network, Azernews reports.
"We met with Sherzod Shermatov, Minister for Development of
Information Technologies and Communications of Uzbekistan, who is
on a visit to our country. During the meeting, we discussed the
development of cooperation between the two countries in the field
of digital development, cyber security and the space sphere," the
minister wrote.
