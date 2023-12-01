Community: EU's Approach To Ethnic And Religious Issues Is Unacceptable

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Western Azerbaijan Community made a statement in response to
the speech of the European Union representative on "the rights and
security of Garabagh Armenians" at the OSCE Ministerial Council, Azernews reports.
In his speech at the OSCE Ministerial Council, the EU
representative raised the issue of "the rights and security of
Garabagh Armenians, including the right to return".
A statement issued by the Western Azerbaijan Community on the
issue says: "It is totally unacceptable that the European Union
interferes in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, approaches issues on
ethnic and religious grounds, and does not touch upon the right of
return of Azerbaijanis deported from Armenia.
Such biased statements show that the European Union cannot act
as an honest mediator in the process of normalising
Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.
