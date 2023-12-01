Culinary Delights Of Turkic Countries Demonstrated In Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Turkic countries are known for their rich and diverse
culinary traditions that have been shaped by centuries of history
and cultural exchange.
The Turkic countries, which include Azerbaijan, Turkiye,
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan, boast a wide
variety of dishes that showcase their rich culinary legacy.
From mouthwatering meat dishes to sweet pastries, the Turkic
states offer true culinary treasures.
The culinary delights of Turkic countries have been demonstrated
in Shusha, Azernews reports.
First, the guests got acquainted with the stands representing
the cuisine of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.
Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency Azade
Huseynova, Executive Director of the Shusha City State Reserve
Tural Novruzov, representatives of Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,
and Hungary took part in the open-air event co-organized by the
State Tourism Agency and the Shusha City State Reserve.
The event participants enjoyed the vibrant tastes of common
Turkic dishes, including qutabs, pilaf, beshbarmak, kumis, Garabagh
kata, Turkish coffee, and various types of mouthwatering meat
dishes and beverages.
As part of the event, chefs from Turkic-speaking countries will
hold master classes for culinary gourmets.
Note that Shusha has already proven itself as a home for
large-scale cultural events.
The Turkic World Cultural Capital for 2023 successfully hosted
the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Korkut Ata
Turkic World Film Festival, the Cultural Days of the Turkic People,
the Vagif Poetry Days, the International Festival of Children's
Creativity, Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and
other events.
The first ever Shusha International Food Festival 2022 gathered
chefs from different countries who totally thrilled food
enthusiasts with the unforgettable taste and colour of the national
cuisine.
Shusha's food festival offered a unique culinary experience to
locals and tourists alike.
So, if you find yourself in Shusha during the food festival, be
prepared to embark on a gastronomic journey filled with
unforgettable flavours and warm hospitality.
