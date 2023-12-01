UAE Announces USD-30-Bln Fund For Global Climate Solutions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- UAE's President Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Friday announced the establishment of a USD-30-billion fund for global climate solutions.

This came during Sheikh Mohammad's opening of the World Climate Action Summit, held as part of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) at Expo City Dubai.

During his speech, Sheikh Mohammad said the UAE has invested USD 100 billion in climate action and renewable and clean energy, adding that the country is committed to investing an additional USD 130 billion over the next seven years.

"The UAE has an established record in climate action. Over the past decades, we have built our capabilities in the renewable and clean energy sector. We have set a national pathway to net zero by 2050. The UAE is committed to a 40 percent reduction in emissions by 2030.

"We are finding practical pathways to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable economic growth," he said, according to UAE news agency (WAM).

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, in his speech, said that combined efforts of countries could protect the planet and help people avoid climate repercussions.

He stressed the importance of transitioning to renewable energy sources in a quick, just and equitable way.

There is still a chance to return to the right track and achieve the goals of the Paris Accord, he said.

For his part, King Charles III of Britain said the parties' conferences are an opportunity for international cooperation and achieving climate goals.

He hoped that the COP28 would be a turning point towards a real action on addressing climate challenges and biodiversity loss.

Kuwait is taking part in the summit with a delegation led by the representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Kuwait is also participating with a pavilion including several representatives of agencies concerned in environment and climate issues, as well as development and sustainability. (end)

skm







MENAFN01122023000071011013ID1107522370