Kuwait Parliament Speaker Congratulates UAE On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun on Friday addressed a cable of congratulations to Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council Sagr Ghobash on the 52nd anniversary of the country's national day. (end) hb

