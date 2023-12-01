Supreme Court Discusses Problems At Femida Dialogue Platform

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Supreme Court has discussed the problems that have arisen
during the consideration of credit and other disputes in the
Supreme Court, Azernews reports.
It was reported that a regular meeting with members of the Board
of Directors of the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan was held at
the Supreme Court within the "Femida Dialogue Platform".
The guests were told that the main purpose of the meetings held
within this platform is to improve the quality of justice,
including the need to improve legislation in this area, as well as
to discuss problems arising in practice and ways to solve them.
The Chairman of the Civil Collegium of the Supreme Court, Sanan
Hajiyev, brought to the attention of the guests the latest reforms
in the judicial and legal sphere, including innovations implemented
to improve the efficiency of justice, including the formation of a
unified judicial practice.
President of the Azerbaijan Banks Association, Zakir Nuriyev, in
his speech positively assessed the holding of the dialogue and
expressed confidence that the discussions will make an important
contribution in terms of expectations on both sides.
Kamala Abiyeva, Chairperson of the Commercial Collegium of the
Supreme Court, informed about the activities of arbitration courts
as well as the peculiarities of commercial disputes involving
banks.
Later, the problems encountered in civil and commercial cases on
loans and other disputes in which banks are parties were discussed,
ways to eliminate them were discussed, and an agreement was reached
to resolve several specific issues.
To improve the efficiency of court proceedings in this category
of cases, the need to improve legislative acts regulating
activities in the field of valuation and auctions was
emphasised.
