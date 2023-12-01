Supreme Court Discusses Problems At Femida Dialogue Platform

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Supreme Court has discussed the problems that have arisen during the consideration of credit and other disputes in the Supreme Court, Azernews reports.

It was reported that a regular meeting with members of the Board of Directors of the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan was held at the Supreme Court within the "Femida Dialogue Platform".

The guests were told that the main purpose of the meetings held within this platform is to improve the quality of justice, including the need to improve legislation in this area, as well as to discuss problems arising in practice and ways to solve them.

The Chairman of the Civil Collegium of the Supreme Court, Sanan Hajiyev, brought to the attention of the guests the latest reforms in the judicial and legal sphere, including innovations implemented to improve the efficiency of justice, including the formation of a unified judicial practice.

President of the Azerbaijan Banks Association, Zakir Nuriyev, in his speech positively assessed the holding of the dialogue and expressed confidence that the discussions will make an important contribution in terms of expectations on both sides.

Kamala Abiyeva, Chairperson of the Commercial Collegium of the Supreme Court, informed about the activities of arbitration courts as well as the peculiarities of commercial disputes involving banks.

Later, the problems encountered in civil and commercial cases on loans and other disputes in which banks are parties were discussed, ways to eliminate them were discussed, and an agreement was reached to resolve several specific issues.

To improve the efficiency of court proceedings in this category of cases, the need to improve legislative acts regulating activities in the field of valuation and auctions was emphasised.