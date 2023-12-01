Heydar Aliyev Academy Of State Security Service Marks 25Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Heydar Aliyev Academy of the State Security Service (SSS) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews, the academy was founded by Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 37 of December 1, 1998.

Due to the political foresight and skill of national leader Heydar Aliyev, who devoted 25 years of his life to service in national security bodies, security bodies have become an institution devoted to the people and Motherland.

The State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan is a specialised state higher education institution implementing higher and additional education programs, training specially trained higher education personnel for state security bodies, and conducting fundamental and applied scientific research.

Heydar Aliyev Academy (SSS) is one of the important state institutions of the independent Republic of Azerbaijan and worthily serves its people and state, stands guard over its security, and trains devoted and patriotic specialists of new generation and qualified cadres. The establishment of the State Security Service is directly connected with the name of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The national leader, who devoted 25 years of his rich and meaningful life to serving in state security services, mentioned in his speech on March 28, 1997, the role of personnel serving in state security agencies, what requirements are placed on them, and what characterises them. Talking about the factors, he stressed that it is important to establish a specialised higher education institution to train highly skilled, professional cadres.

The past period was rich in a number of historical events that will not be forgotten by the Academy. Thus, by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated December 20, 2005, the Academy was named after national leader Heydar Aliyev, in consideration of his merits in the field of training personnel for power structures.

On March 27, 2006, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, visited the Academy and inaugurated a magnificent monument to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the "Glory" museum with unique content and exquisite design, as well as "Battle Flag," a symbol of bravery personally presented to the Academy.