Heydar Aliyev Academy Of State Security Service Marks 25Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the
Heydar Aliyev Academy of the State Security Service (SSS) of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
According to Azernews, the academy was founded by Order of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 37 of December 1,
1998.
Due to the political foresight and skill of national leader
Heydar Aliyev, who devoted 25 years of his life to service in
national security bodies, security bodies have become an
institution devoted to the people and Motherland.
The State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan is a
specialised state higher education institution implementing higher
and additional education programs, training specially trained
higher education personnel for state security bodies, and
conducting fundamental and applied scientific research.
Heydar Aliyev Academy (SSS) is one of the important state
institutions of the independent Republic of Azerbaijan and worthily
serves its people and state, stands guard over its security, and
trains devoted and patriotic specialists of new generation and
qualified cadres. The establishment of the State Security Service
is directly connected with the name of national leader Heydar
Aliyev.
The national leader, who devoted 25 years of his rich and
meaningful life to serving in state security services, mentioned in
his speech on March 28, 1997, the role of personnel serving in
state security agencies, what requirements are placed on them, and
what characterises them. Talking about the factors, he stressed
that it is important to establish a specialised higher education
institution to train highly skilled, professional cadres.
The past period was rich in a number of historical events that
will not be forgotten by the Academy. Thus, by the decree of
President Ilham Aliyev dated December 20, 2005, the Academy was
named after national leader Heydar Aliyev, in consideration of his
merits in the field of training personnel for power structures.
On March 27, 2006, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, visited the
Academy and inaugurated a magnificent monument to the National
Leader Heydar Aliyev, the "Glory" museum with unique content and
exquisite design, as well as "Battle Flag," a symbol of bravery
personally presented to the Academy.
MENAFN01122023000195011045ID1107521492
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.