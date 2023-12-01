-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Is On Official Visit To Czech Republic


12/1/2023 8:10:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

A parliamentary delegation headed by Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has arrived on an official visit to the Czech Republic, Azernews reports, citing Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament).

The delegation was met at Prague's Václav Havel International Airport by the head of the Friendship Group of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament on inter-parliamentary relations with Azerbaijan Jan Kubik, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Czech Republic Adish Mammadov, and other officials.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation will stay at the Czech Parliament and during the meetings will exchange prospects for the development of Azerbaijan and Czech bilateral and inter-parliamentary relations, regional security, and other issues of mutual interest.

MENAFN01122023000195011045ID1107521491

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search