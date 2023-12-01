Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Is On Official Visit To Czech Republic

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A parliamentary delegation headed by Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba
Gafarova has arrived on an official visit to the Czech Republic, Azernews reports, citing Milli Majlis (the
Azerbaijani Parliament).
The delegation was met at Prague's Václav Havel International
Airport by the head of the Friendship Group of the Chamber of
Deputies of the Czech Parliament on inter-parliamentary relations
with Azerbaijan Jan Kubik, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Czech
Republic Adish Mammadov, and other officials.
During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation will stay at the
Czech Parliament and during the meetings will exchange prospects
for the development of Azerbaijan and Czech bilateral and
inter-parliamentary relations, regional security, and other issues
of mutual interest.
MENAFN01122023000195011045ID1107521491
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.