Azerbaijani, Montenegrin Fms Meet Within Framework Of 30Th OSCE Meeting

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Foreign
Minister of Montenegro Filip Ivanovich within the framework of the
30th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign
Ministry.
Prospects of cooperation between the two countries as well as
regional security issues were discussed at the meeting.
Minister J. Bayramov emphasised that for 15 years since the
establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and
Montenegro, the two countries have established relations based on
friendship and cooperation.
Various spheres are developing between the two countries,
including economy, trade, energy security, transportation,
investments, tourism, education, humanitarian activities, etc. It
was noted that there is a potential for further development of
cooperation in these areas and the importance of using the
mechanism of political consultations to discuss the prospects for
the development of relations in this direction, as well as the
expansion of the legal framework.
Minister Filip Ivanovic noted that Montenegro is interested in
using the existing potential for further development of relations
with Azerbaijan, and it is important to continue mutual dialogue in
this direction.
During the meeting, other bilateral and regional issues of
mutual interest were also discussed.
