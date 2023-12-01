TABIB Recommends Children Be Vaccinated Against Measles

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Nigar Hasanova, AZERNEWS
Azerbaijan's Community Health Centre, TABIB, has announced the
measles outbreak in Azerbaijan. The reports confirm that there has
been a recent rise in measles cases in the country.
When looking through the statistics, there have been years when
there haven't been any infections. The year with the most cases was
2018, but this year, the number of infected school and
kindergarten-aged unvaccinated children has also increased. All
regions, including Baku and Sumgait, are prepared for the spread of
the infection.
According to TABIB, there are enough available beds in hospitals
to cure infected patients and all the tools required to manage any
complications.
"Currently, there are 1400 beds in the 17 infectious disease
departments that are located in Baku, 2 in Sumgait, and 48 in the
regions where TABIB operates," the Centre informed.
Further, in these cases, patients are admitted to the
lower-level medical facilities of TABIB and are treated there after
receiving treatment in the infectious disease units. Treatment
costs are covered by the required medical insurance's Service
Envelope.
The subject of measles is more than just a straightforward
infectious disease with a rash. Measles is an acute illness that
can infect 90% of people in close quarters and is extremely
contagious. The primary cause of the disease's spread is that
children who should have been vaccinated during the COVID-19
pandemic were not able to do so because of containment
measures.
Doctors say that babies born prematurely or with low birth
weights can be the result of unvaccinated pregnant mothers. TABIB
also dispelled the myths that were circulating around that
prevented people from choosing to get vaccinated. The most recent
rumour to circulate among the public, according to the information,
was that there was no connection between autism and vaccines.
"There is no link between autism and the MMR vaccine, according
to research done in many different nations," TABIB said.
"Immunisation is the most effective means of preventing measles.
Antibiotic use is not advised as a preventative measure for measles
in adults or children. Measles patients should only receive
antibiotic therapy if a secondary bacterial infection is suspected
in more complex cases. Vaccines are safe and the most effective
choice because they can prevent a lot of diseases for which there
is currently no effective treatment. The combined measles, mumps,
and rubella (MMR) vaccine is administered in two doses at ages one
and six in accordance with the national vaccination schedule" TABIB
said.
According to a further report provided by TABIB, at least four
weeks before conception, women who are not immune to measles and
who intend to become pregnant should have one dose of the MMR
vaccine.
Besides, TABIB recommends contacting the Centre in the event of
an epidemic outbreak or in case of feeling the symptoms of the
infection. A number of times, those who are infected may develop
complications related to the disease. These include intestinal
issues, pneumonia, encephalitis, otitis media, meningitis, etc.
MENAFN01122023000195011045ID1107521489
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.