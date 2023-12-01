Russia Actively Developing Sea Drones To Close Capability Gap With Ukraine UK Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian defense industry is moving to close the capability gap with Ukraine in the development of one-way attack uncrewed surface vehicles (OWA USVs).

The UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence update posted to the X social network, Ukrinform reports.

On November 27, 2023, Mikhail Danilenko, head of Russian firm KMZ, announced their USVs would be trialled in the Ukraine war with a view to establishing series production in 2024.

KMZ has previously manufactured a range of USVs, but in recent months they have started promoting their OWA capability. Danilenko said the boat could carry a munition of up to 600 kg.

"Navies have employed USVs since the Second World War. However, with modern types resembling speedboats packed with explosives, in the hands of Ukrainian forces they have emerged as a key capability in maritime domain since Russia's full-scale invasion," British intelligence said.