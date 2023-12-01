UAE Announces Creation Of New Fund To Finance Climate Change Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 1. The United Arab
Emirates has announced the launch of a new private $30-million
investment fund, Alterra, focused on climate projects in developing
countries, said President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin
Zayed Al Nahyan, Trend reports.
He made the remark during the World Climate Action Summit
(COP28), organized on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change taking
place in Dubai.
He expressed hope that the fund would stimulate investments
totaling $250 billion by 2030.
COP28 President, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, also the head of
ADNOC, the UAE's national oil company, will chair the board of the
new fund.
The UAE president noted that the fund will advance international
efforts to create a more equitable climate finance system, focusing
on improving access to finance for countries in the Global
South.
The opening ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit,
organized within the framework of the 28th Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change was held
in Dubai on December 1.
