Uzbekistan To Rush Anti-Fraud Techs Against Card Theft Run-Ups

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 1. Uzbekistan
will introduce anti-fraud systems for monitoring and preventing
fraudulent transactions in banks and payment systems in 2024-2025,
Trend reports.
According to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev's order,
the decision to use such technologies was made in response to an
increase in bank card fraud in Uzbekistan.
The program also calls for the implementation of biometric
identification of clients at the Central Bank, as well as the
implementation of a system for identifying data in these financial
institutions using SIM cards and the IMEI code of a mobile
device.
The road map for the implementation of the program proposes the
introduction of a mechanism for protecting the one-time password
received by the user via SMS messages, as well as blocking calls
and logins after reporting cases of theft of money from cards.
The preamble of the document states that the creation of
anti-fraud systems was a response to the increasing cases of theft
or fraud in Uzbekistan using bank cards or number-spoofing
technologies.
Earlier this year, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan and MasterCard
organized a seminar on cybersecurity and combating payment card
fraud.
The event was held within the framework of the partnership
agreement between the Central Bank of Uzbekistan and MasterCard
signed in 2022.
