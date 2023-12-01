Uzbekistan To Rush Anti-Fraud Techs Against Card Theft Run-Ups

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 1. Uzbekistan will introduce anti-fraud systems for monitoring and preventing fraudulent transactions in banks and payment systems in 2024-2025, Trend reports.

According to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev's order, the decision to use such technologies was made in response to an increase in bank card fraud in Uzbekistan.

The program also calls for the implementation of biometric identification of clients at the Central Bank, as well as the implementation of a system for identifying data in these financial institutions using SIM cards and the IMEI code of a mobile device.

The road map for the implementation of the program proposes the introduction of a mechanism for protecting the one-time password received by the user via SMS messages, as well as blocking calls and logins after reporting cases of theft of money from cards.

The preamble of the document states that the creation of anti-fraud systems was a response to the increasing cases of theft or fraud in Uzbekistan using bank cards or number-spoofing technologies.

Earlier this year, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan and MasterCard organized a seminar on cybersecurity and combating payment card fraud.

The event was held within the framework of the partnership agreement between the Central Bank of Uzbekistan and MasterCard signed in 2022.