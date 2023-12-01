South Africa Visa Application Centre Moves To A More Spacious And Easily Accessible Location In The Democratic Republic Of The Congo

Applicants can now submit their visa applications at the new Centre located at Office No 5, 2nd Floor, Hypnose Building, 826 Av. Mama Yemo, Lubumbashi from 29 November 2023.

Commenting on the relocation of the Centre, HE Nosicelo D MBELE, Consul General, Consulate-General of the Republic of South Africa said, “On behalf of the Government of the Republic of South Africa, the Consulate-General takes pride in the presence of the Visa Application Centre in Lubumbashi. The motive for opening this centre about 10 years ago, was to facilitate a smooth visa application process for our Congolese brothers and sisters. I am extremely happy today that VFS Global has relocated to this beautiful location, which is easily accessible. I truly appreciate the efforts of the VFS Global management who heard the call to relocate the centre.”

Mr. Hariprasad Viswanathan, Head – Sub Saharan Africa, VFS Global , added " In line with our ongoing commitment in maintaining excellence in service standards for the Consulate General of South Africa in Lubumbashi, we are pleased to announce the relocation of our South Africa Visa Application Centre to a more spacious and easily accessible facility. Since we commenced operations in 2012. We are confident that this newly opened VFS Global South Africa Visa Application Centres in Lubumbashi will offer applicants a convenient and seamless visa application process that will effectively cater to the growing travel demand from the country.”

VFS Global commenced operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo more than a decade ago by opening South Africa Visa Application Centres in two locations- Lubumbashi and Kinshasa. Since then, we have grown our operations to service five Governments through a network of four Visa Application Centres, which is supported by a strong workforce of 45 nationals.

Key features of the Centre include:



Submission of applications beyond the normal processing hours with Prime Time service

Experience personalised service by our dedicated staff with our Premium Lounge service

Form Filling Assistance with our team of experts who complete the paperwork from start to finish, at the Visa Application Centre

SMS service facility to track your application Photocopy and photograph services at an additional cost

For more updates (including details on operational days and timings), applicants can visit our website:



VFS Global has a long-standing relationship with the Republic of South Africa since 2010. Currently, we service the Department of Home Affairs through a network of 45 Visa Application Centres in 18 countries.

