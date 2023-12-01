World Body Chief Regrets Resumption Of Military Operations In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 1 (Petra)-- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed "deep regret" on Friday over the resumption of fighting in Gaza following the end of the humanitarian pause earlier in the day."I deeply regret that military operations have started again in Gaza. I still hope that it will be possible to renew the pause that was established," Guterres said on X.Guterres added that the "return to hostilities only shows how important it is to have a true humanitarian ceasefire."