Jordanians Take To Streets In Solidarity With Gaza

Amman, Dec. 1 (Petra)-- Jordanians took to the streets after Friday prayers in the capital Amman and in various governorates to show support and solidarity with the Palestinians amidst the resumption of the Israeli war on the besieged Gaza Strip.Demonstrators called on the international community to take accountability, dissuade Israel from committing further crimes against innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip, uphold international humanitarian law, and step up efforts to put an end to the bloody conflict in Gaza.In Amman, after Friday prayer, a protest was started at the Grand Husseini Mosque in downtown Amman, in which the participants denounced the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza.They also denounce the violence against the Palestinian people and the application of unfair international standards to the Palestinian problem.They reaffirmed the Kingdom's strong and unwavering stance on the Palestinian issue and their support for the Gazans' steadfastness.