Casio To Release EDIFICE Collaboration Models With Scuderia Alphatauri

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tokyo, September 14, 2020 - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of new additions to the EDIFICE line of high-performance metal chronographs based on the brand concept of“Speed and Intelligence.” The new EQB-1100AT and ECB-20AT watches are collaboration models with Scuderia AlphaTauri Formula One team, winner of the 2020 Italian GP.



Casio had been an official partner of the Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula One team since 2016. This season, the team changed its name to Scuderia AlphaTauri. The EQB-1100AT and ECB-20AT collaboration models are the first since the team changed its name. The dials feature a gradated navy blue and white color scheme, taking after the Scuderia AlphaTauri team colors and exactly the same navy blue as the EDIFICE brand color. The ECB-20AT features a navy blue case and band. Both models are inscribed with the team logo on the dial, case back, and band, part of a design that is infused with the world view of Scuderia AlphaTauri.



The EQB-1100AT features a thin 9.6 mm case and an octagonal bezel combined with carbon, a material extensively used in motorsports. The watch can simultaneously display the time in two cities. The ECB-20AT is based on the earlier ECB-20 model and is equipped with a Schedule Timer, with the addition of a leather band inscribed with the team logo. On both models, the face is made of scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, tough enough for team mechanics to use in the paddock and pits. The watches also automatically adjust the time when paired with a smartphone using a dedicated app. Both models are inscribed with the team logo on the dial, case back, and band, part of a design that is infused with the world view of Scuderia AlphaTauri. These are truly special collaboration models that support team members who travel around the world and need to schedule things down to the minute.



Scuderia AlphaTauri Formula One Team



Based in Faenza in northern Italy, Scuderia AlphaTauri is a racing team whose roster is filled with up-and-coming young drivers. The team marks a new start in the 2020 season, having changed its name from Scuderia Toro Rosso to Scuderia AlphaTauri. With team driver Pierre Gasly's Italian Grand Prix win in September 2020, the Scuderia AlphaTauri Formula One team is gaining even more attention. The team brings its youthful energy, racing cars powered by outstanding technological innovation, and the passionate pursuit of speed to the Formula One circuit. Believing these qualities perfectly match the EDIFICE brand concept, Casio has been an official team partner since 2016. Casio and EDIFICE logos will appear on drivers' racing suits, as well as on the nose sections of the team's race cars, for the 2020–2021 seasons. For the full line-up, please visit





Specifications



EQB-1100AT

Water Resistance100 meters

Communication SpecificationsCommunication StandardBluetooth ® Low Energy

Signal RangeUp to 2m (may differ depending on surrounding conditions)

StopwatchMeasuring unit: 1 second; measuring capacity: 23:59'59; measuring modes: elapsed time, 200-lap memory, last lap indicator

Other FeaturesMobile Link functions (world time: over 300 cities, automatic time adjustment, easy watch setting, phone finder, 1/1000-second lap time records, etc.); daily alarm, day and date display; full auto-calendar; dual time

Power SourceTough Solar power system (solar-charging system)

Continuous OperationAbout 19 months with the power-saving function ON after full charge

Size of Case6×9

Total WeightApprox. 137g



ECB-20AT

Water Resistance100 meters

Communication SpecificationsCommunication StandardBluetooth ® Low Energy

Signal RangeUp to 2m (may differ depending on surrounding conditions)

World Time38 cities (38 time zones, daylight saving on/off) and Coordinated Universal Time; auto summer time (DST) switching; home time/world time switching

StopwatchMeasuring unit: 1/1000 second (for the first 60 minutes)/ 1/10 second (after 60 minutes); measuring capacity: 23:59'59; measuring modes: elapsed time; 200-lap memory

Countdown TimerMeasuring unit: 1 second (maximum 24 hours), 1-second accuracy

Alarm5 daily alarms; hourly time signal

Other FeaturesSmartphone Link functions (world time: over 300 cities, automatic time adjustment, phone finder, 1/1000-second lap time records, schedule timer, etc.); hand shift feature; full auto-calendar, 12/24-hour format; button operation tone on/off; schedule alarm on/off; day and date display; battery level indicator; airplane mode; low battery warning, LED light for the face and LCD (Full auto LED light; Super Illuminator with afterglow: 1.5/3.0 seconds)

Power Source2 years on CR2016

Size of Case0×12

Total WeightApprox. 92g



