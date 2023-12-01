Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Congratulates Romania On National Unity Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated
Romania on National Unity Day. Congratulation was published on the
page of the Foreign Ministry in the social network "X", Azernews reports.
"We congratulate Romania and the Romanian people on National
Day!" - the Foreign Ministry noted.
The two countries established diplomatic relations on June 19,
1992. While the two share mutual areas in multiple areas, the main
focus has been on trade and energy links, with trade delegations
and frequent talks regarding the further development of such ties
and an increase in bilateral trade since trade originating from
Azerbaijan approximately five times the quantity ($161 million) of
those from Romania ($31.83 million).
