Azerbaijan Sends Another Batch Of Aid To Turkiye's Earthquake Zone

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev
The Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund, operating under the State
Committee for Diaspora Affairs, has sent humanitarian aid to the
victims of the earthquake that occurred on February 6, 2023, in
Pazardzhik district of Kahramanmaraş province of Turkiye, Azernews reports.
It was reported that two trucks containing 6,200 blankets, 175
air conditioners, 1,500 heaters, and 1,000 cooking stoves were sent
to the Regional Centre of the Agency for Disasters and Emergency
Management in Kahramanmaras district.
To recall, by order and instructions of President Ilham Aliyev,
operative rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations
were sent to the region to participate in search and rescue
operations and assist Turkiye in eliminating the consequences of
the strong earthquake that occurred in Turkiye.
Azerbaijani rescuers extracted 53 alive people and 655 dead
bodies from under the rubble.
