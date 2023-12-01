ANAMA Reports On Territories Cleared Of Mines For November

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) published
monthly information on humanitarian demining operations carried out
in the liberated territories.
Azernews reports that ANAMA has shared
information on its X social page.
It has been reported that from November 1 to November 30, 247
anti-tank mines, 228 anti-personnel mines, and 4106 unexploded
ordnance were found and neutralised in the liberated
territories.
Also, 7,143 hectares of land were cleared of mines.
