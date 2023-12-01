-->


ANAMA Reports On Territories Cleared Of Mines For November


12/1/2023 7:15:12 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) published monthly information on humanitarian demining operations carried out in the liberated territories.

Azernews reports that ANAMA has shared information on its X social page.

It has been reported that from November 1 to November 30, 247 anti-tank mines, 228 anti-personnel mines, and 4106 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralised in the liberated territories.

Also, 7,143 hectares of land were cleared of mines.

