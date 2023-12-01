Jordan Denounces Renewed Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday condemned the resumption of the Israeli occupation's aggressive war on the Gaza Strip.

Jordan vehemently opposes and decries the Israeli occupation's resumed aggression on the Palestinian territory, the ministry's Spokesperson Sufian Qudah underlined in a statement, calling on the international community to seek to fend off further crimes against civilians and halt the absurd war on Gaza.

He added that the Israeli occupation's resumed bombing of the enclave would aggravate the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

The Israeli occupation army resumed aggressions on the Gaza Strip early Friday by launching airstrikes and artillery attacks on several areas in the enclave.

Today's renewed Israeli occupation attacks have so far claimed the lives of at least 32 Palestinians in Gaza. (end)

