Iran Urges Halt To Israeli Occupation Attacks On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday called for an immediate cessation of attacks launched by Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza Strip following the expiry of the seven-day truce.

The Iranian minister was quoted by the country's official news agency as tweeting that there is no way out of the current crisis but to hold up a ceasefire, and ensure humanitarian aid access to Gaza and a prisoner swap deal.

He also believed that war would by no means lead to the releasing of prisoners, while warning of a fresh genocide in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The Israeli occupation army resumed aggressions on the Gaza Strip early Friday by launching airstrikes and artillery attacks on several areas in the enclave.

Today's renewed Israeli occupation attacks have so far claimed the lives of at least 32 Palestinians in Gaza. (end)

