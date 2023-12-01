Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3124961 KUWAIT -- United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Matar Al-Nayadi lauds the historic, deep-rooted brotherly relations with Kuwait and shed light on his country's achievements at diverse levels.

3124969 GAZA -- The renewed Israeli aggression on the already war-ravaged Gaza Strip takes lives of at least 32 Gazans joining more than 14,000 martyrs who had fallen in the attacks that preceded "the pause" of fighting.

3124978 CAIRO -- Egyptian embassies abroad begin receiving citizens for early casting of ballots in the 2024 presidential elections.

3124970 KUWAIT -- Kuwait oil price rises by USD 2.39 to settle at USD 87.32 per barrel on Thursday against USD 84.93 pb, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation says.

3124968 TOKYO -- Japan and South Korea expand their sanctions on North Korea following Pyongyang's launch of a spy satellite using ballistic missile technology last week. (end)

