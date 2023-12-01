Unleashing Potential, Embracing Success HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 December 2023 - With the aim of nurturing corporate innovation and inspiring elites from diverse industries to uphold the spirit of breakthrough and innovation, BUSINESS INNOVATOR organized the '2023 Most Innovative Solutions Award' to recognize companies and institutions that have made remarkable contributions and demonstrated unparalleled innovation across various industries. The awards ceremony and dinner were held at Hotel ICON in Tsim Sha Tsui, where a distinguished gathering of prominent political and business figures graced the event as officiators and presenters, to exchange exceptional and innovative business solutions for representatives from nearly a hundred companies, resulting in a lively and captivating atmosphere.







With the theme of 'Unleashing Potential, Embracing Success', this year's BUSINESS INNOVATOR has carefully chosen 76 outstanding companies to be honoured with the Innovative Solutions Award, covering a wide range of industries, including professional services, information technology, art and culture, financial services, retail services, and more. Despite their diverse fields, all the award-winning companies share a common trait - they possess groundbreaking business solutions that propel their businesses forward.

During his speech at the award ceremony, Mr. Jingo Chan, Managing Director of BUSINESS INNOVATOR, stated, Although Hong Kong has experienced different ups and downs in the past few years, with the innovative thinking of Hong Kong people, they can always come up with different innovative business solutions to address societal obstacles and generate new opportunities. This invaluable soft power bestows upon the city a realm of boundless possibilities within its business society.

To mark the occasion, prominent political and business figures were invited as the officiant and award presenters of the award ceremony, including Dr. CHAN Pak Li, Bernard, JP, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Under Secretary of the Hong Kong Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, Mr. LU Chin Yung, Senior Manager, StartmeupHK, Sector Specialists Group, Invest Hong Kong, Ms. Ada Lin, Division Head, Innovation and Strategy, HSBC Commercial Banking, Dr. Edward Lam, Chairman, Hong Kong SME Development Federation, Mr. Kenneth Ngok, Vice President, Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association, Ms. Jessica Wong, Executive Director, Joint PR Consultants Limited and Ms. Fion Leung, Co-Founder & CEO, Time Auction.

The award ceremony was a resounding success and was honoured to receive support from organizations across various sectors, including HSBC Commercial Banking, Angel Investment Foundation, e-banner, Joint PR Consultants Limited and Time Auction.







Winners of 2023 Most Innovative Solutions Award (in alphabetical order of companies)



ABUS Hardware (Hong Kong) Limited

The Most Excellent Professional Hardware Manufacturer of the Year

AINHOA

The Most Outstanding Additive-free Natural Skin Care Product Brand of the Year

Alpha Guide

The Best Online Psychological Counseling Service of the Year

Astro Heart Limited

The Best School of Animation and Visual Effects of the Year

Bela Offices

The Most Excellent Private Office Solution of the Year

Birdie STEM Lab

The Best STEM Education Centre of the Year

Blisses Medical Clinic

The Most Trusted Top Choice Healthcare Group of the Year

BOXS

The Best POS System Management Expert of the Year

Brand Off Limited

The Most Outstanding Integrated Second-Hand Luxury Brand Entreprise of the Year

C & L Design Engineering Company Limited

The Most Outstanding Commercial Kitchen Builder of the Year

Cerebro Strategy Limited

The Most Outstanding Construction Software Engineering Solutions of the Year

Clover Wedding

The Most Outstanding Professional Wedding Photography Service of the Year

Cotton Painter Limited

The Most Excellent Professional Gift Customization Service of the Year

Dotink SMP

The Most Outstanding SMP Scalp Tattoo Center of the Year

East Gear (International) Corp Limited

The Most Outstanding Professional Safety Equipment Solution of the Year

ECOLAB LIMITED

The Most Trusted Cleaning and Disinfection Program Provider of the Year

Electronic Identity Display Limited

The Best NFC Digital Name Card Solution Provider of the Year

Everclean Environmental Services Limited

The Most Outstanding Diversified Professional Environmental Services of the Year

Fitwell Pro Engineering Limited

The Most Outstanding One-stop Interior Design Engineering Service of the Year

FormalWin Consultants Ltd.

The Most Professional Quality Management Consultant of the Year

Full Ztar International Limited

The Most Innovative Brand Advocacy Consultant of the Year

GCA Studio Limited

The Best All-Round Interior Design Company of the Year

Glam Me Up Limited

The Most Outstanding Popular Weight Loss Specialty Store of the Year

Global Education Group Limited

The Best One-stop Overseas Study Centre of the Year

Haneda Interiors Limited

The Best Interior Design Proposal of the Year

HOLO Physiotherapy Centre

The Most Innovative Professional Physiotherapy Service of the Year

Hong Kong Eastern Basketball Team

The Most Outstanding Professional Basketball Team of the Year

Hong Kong Observation Wheel and AIA Vitality Park

The Best Diverse Health Activity Experience Space of the Year

Hong Kong Post-Modern Orchestra Association

The Most Outstanding Orchestra Education Association of the Year

HUSTL. Entertainment Co. Limited

The Best Diverse Creative Marketing Agency of the Year

Hypthon Limited

The Most Outstanding Integrated Digital Technology Solution of the Year

Ian Sir English Team

The Most Outstanding Professional English Education Tutor of the Year

Imperial Chinese Medical Limited

The Most Reputable Chinese Medical Centre of the Year

Indigo x mYspace

The Most Outstanding Creative Indigo Dyeing Art Studio of the Year

ISPARK GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

The Most Outstanding Security Technology Solutions of the Year

KEENmates Limited

The Most Excellent Corporate Marketing Solution of the Year

Kevin Chan CLM HK Health Pro Limited

The Best Osteopathic Therapist of the Year

Key Locus Real Estate

The Most Outstanding Comprehensive Overseas Real Estate Service of the Year

Kinboy

The Best Horse Racing App of the Year

Kitfix Marine Engineering Limited

The Best Yacht Engineering and Management Services of the Year

Kwong Man Kee Group

The Most Excellent Construction and Engineering Services of the Year

LOJEL Limited

The Most Outstanding High-Quality Luggage Specialty Store of the Year

Mystic Island Winery

The Most Reputable Winery Brand of the Year

??SOUPER

The Most Quality Health Food Brand of the Year

NAMELESS HONG KONG LIMITED

The Best Comprehensive Business Brand Development Consulting Service of the Year

New City Cleaning Service Company Limited

The Most Outstanding Cleaning Service Provider of the Year

Newpage Financial Press Limited

The Most Reputable Financial Printing Service of the Year

Novalearn

The Most Outstanding STEAM Gamified Learning Platform of the Year

Novel Experience Consultancy Limited

The Most Outstanding Corporate Event Planning Solution of the Year

Numstation Limited

The Best Digital Accounting Service Provider of the Year

OIYN Limited

The Most Outstanding Architectural Design Consultancy Services of the Year

Oriens Dental And Implant Centre

The Trusted Professional Dental Service of the Year

Pacific Care Limited

The Best Innovative Dental Product Solutions Provider of the Year

Post Tree Lifestyle Ltd.

The Best One-Stop Tree Recycling and Processing Service of the Year

ProSafe Group HK

The Most Outstanding Biotech Dietary Supplement Brand of the Year

Prudent Advisory Service Limited

The Most Excellent Professional Enterprise Service Plan of the Year

Rabbit Credit Limited

The Most Outstanding AI Financial Solution of the Year

Roctec Technology Limited

The Best IoT Solution for Railway Operations of the Year

Scholastic Chess

The Most Outstanding Professional Chess Course Centre of the Year

Selin Educational Institute Limited

The Most Outstanding Educational Program Centre of the Year

SMP OPPA STUDIO

The Best Professional SMP Hair Tattoo Artist of the Year

STELLAM

The Best Local Fashion Brand of the Year

Sunrise Child Development Company Limited

The Most Excellent Children's Development and Training Service Center of the Year

SUP Retail (Hong Kong) Limited

The Most Outstanding Physical Bookstore and Online Retail Platform of the Year

Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong

The Best Integrated Science Technology Education Development Institute of the Year

TH Global Enterprise Company Limited

The Most Outstanding Fashion Trims and Accessories Manufacturer of the Year

Three IC Limited

The Most Outstanding Professional IT Solutions and Services of the Year

TOPWAY MOVING COMPANY LIMITED

The Best One-Stop Relocation Service of the Year

Uni-China Group

The Most Outstanding Business Management Service of the Year

Union Imaging & Healthcheck Centre

The Best Professional Medical Imaging and Healthcare Centre of the Year

VDA Jewellery Limited

The Best Quality Jewellery Supplier of the Year

Vicon Construction Company Limited

The Most Professional Construction Engineering Company of the Year

Vstudio Limited

The Best Interior Architectural Design Team of the Year

Why Coffee HK

The Best Home-Roasted Coffee Brand of the Year

You2 Creative Limited

The Best Building Block and Puzzle Art Development Workshop of the Year

YUNNAN BAIYAO | Fung Wah (HK) Company

The Most Outstanding Pure Natural Herbal Chinese Medicine Solution of the Year



