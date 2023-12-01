2023 Most Innovative Solutions Award

| ABUS Hardware (Hong Kong) Limited
| The Most Excellent Professional Hardware Manufacturer of the Year
| AINHOA
| The Most Outstanding Additive-free Natural Skin Care Product Brand of the Year
| Alpha Guide
| The Best Online Psychological Counseling Service of the Year
| Astro Heart Limited
| The Best School of Animation and Visual Effects of the Year
| Bela Offices
| The Most Excellent Private Office Solution of the Year
| Birdie STEM Lab
| The Best STEM Education Centre of the Year
| Blisses Medical Clinic
| The Most Trusted Top Choice Healthcare Group of the Year
| BOXS
| The Best POS System Management Expert of the Year
| Brand Off Limited
| The Most Outstanding Integrated Second-Hand Luxury Brand Entreprise of the Year
| C & L Design Engineering Company Limited
| The Most Outstanding Commercial Kitchen Builder of the Year
| Cerebro Strategy Limited
| The Most Outstanding Construction Software Engineering Solutions of the Year
| Clover Wedding
| The Most Outstanding Professional Wedding Photography Service of the Year
| Cotton Painter Limited
| The Most Excellent Professional Gift Customization Service of the Year
| Dotink SMP
| The Most Outstanding SMP Scalp Tattoo Center of the Year
| East Gear (International) Corp Limited
| The Most Outstanding Professional Safety Equipment Solution of the Year
| ECOLAB LIMITED
| The Most Trusted Cleaning and Disinfection Program Provider of the Year
| Electronic Identity Display Limited
| The Best NFC Digital Name Card Solution Provider of the Year
| Everclean Environmental Services Limited
| The Most Outstanding Diversified Professional Environmental Services of the Year
| Fitwell Pro Engineering Limited
| The Most Outstanding One-stop Interior Design Engineering Service of the Year
| FormalWin Consultants Ltd.
| The Most Professional Quality Management Consultant of the Year
| Full Ztar International Limited
| The Most Innovative Brand Advocacy Consultant of the Year
| GCA Studio Limited
| The Best All-Round Interior Design Company of the Year
| Glam Me Up Limited
| The Most Outstanding Popular Weight Loss Specialty Store of the Year
| Global Education Group Limited
| The Best One-stop Overseas Study Centre of the Year
| Haneda Interiors Limited
| The Best Interior Design Proposal of the Year
| HOLO Physiotherapy Centre
| The Most Innovative Professional Physiotherapy Service of the Year
| Hong Kong Eastern Basketball Team
| The Most Outstanding Professional Basketball Team of the Year
| Hong Kong Observation Wheel and AIA Vitality Park
| The Best Diverse Health Activity Experience Space of the Year
| Hong Kong Post-Modern Orchestra Association
| The Most Outstanding Orchestra Education Association of the Year
| HUSTL. Entertainment Co. Limited
| The Best Diverse Creative Marketing Agency of the Year
| Hypthon Limited
| The Most Outstanding Integrated Digital Technology Solution of the Year
| Ian Sir English Team
| The Most Outstanding Professional English Education Tutor of the Year
| Imperial Chinese Medical Limited
| The Most Reputable Chinese Medical Centre of the Year
| Indigo x mYspace
| The Most Outstanding Creative Indigo Dyeing Art Studio of the Year
| ISPARK GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
| The Most Outstanding Security Technology Solutions of the Year
| KEENmates Limited
| The Most Excellent Corporate Marketing Solution of the Year
| Kevin Chan CLM HK Health Pro Limited
| The Best Osteopathic Therapist of the Year
| Key Locus Real Estate
| The Most Outstanding Comprehensive Overseas Real Estate Service of the Year
| Kinboy
| The Best Horse Racing App of the Year
| Kitfix Marine Engineering Limited
| The Best Yacht Engineering and Management Services of the Year
| Kwong Man Kee Group
| The Most Excellent Construction and Engineering Services of the Year
| LOJEL Limited
| The Most Outstanding High-Quality Luggage Specialty Store of the Year
| Mystic Island Winery
| The Most Reputable Winery Brand of the Year
| ??SOUPER
| The Most Quality Health Food Brand of the Year
| NAMELESS HONG KONG LIMITED
| The Best Comprehensive Business Brand Development Consulting Service of the Year
| New City Cleaning Service Company Limited
| The Most Outstanding Cleaning Service Provider of the Year
| Newpage Financial Press Limited
| The Most Reputable Financial Printing Service of the Year
| Novalearn
| The Most Outstanding STEAM Gamified Learning Platform of the Year
| Novel Experience Consultancy Limited
| The Most Outstanding Corporate Event Planning Solution of the Year
| Numstation Limited
| The Best Digital Accounting Service Provider of the Year
| OIYN Limited
| The Most Outstanding Architectural Design Consultancy Services of the Year
| Oriens Dental And Implant Centre
| The Trusted Professional Dental Service of the Year
| Pacific Care Limited
| The Best Innovative Dental Product Solutions Provider of the Year
| Post Tree Lifestyle Ltd.
| The Best One-Stop Tree Recycling and Processing Service of the Year
| ProSafe Group HK
| The Most Outstanding Biotech Dietary Supplement Brand of the Year
| Prudent Advisory Service Limited
| The Most Excellent Professional Enterprise Service Plan of the Year
| Rabbit Credit Limited
| The Most Outstanding AI Financial Solution of the Year
| Roctec Technology Limited
| The Best IoT Solution for Railway Operations of the Year
| Scholastic Chess
| The Most Outstanding Professional Chess Course Centre of the Year
| Selin Educational Institute Limited
| The Most Outstanding Educational Program Centre of the Year
| SMP OPPA STUDIO
| The Best Professional SMP Hair Tattoo Artist of the Year
| STELLAM
| The Best Local Fashion Brand of the Year
| Sunrise Child Development Company Limited
| The Most Excellent Children's Development and Training Service Center of the Year
| SUP Retail (Hong Kong) Limited
| The Most Outstanding Physical Bookstore and Online Retail Platform of the Year
| Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong
| The Best Integrated Science Technology Education Development Institute of the Year
| TH Global Enterprise Company Limited
| The Most Outstanding Fashion Trims and Accessories Manufacturer of the Year
| Three IC Limited
| The Most Outstanding Professional IT Solutions and Services of the Year
| TOPWAY MOVING COMPANY LIMITED
| The Best One-Stop Relocation Service of the Year
| Uni-China Group
| The Most Outstanding Business Management Service of the Year
| Union Imaging & Healthcheck Centre
| The Best Professional Medical Imaging and Healthcare Centre of the Year
| VDA Jewellery Limited
| The Best Quality Jewellery Supplier of the Year
| Vicon Construction Company Limited
| The Most Professional Construction Engineering Company of the Year
| Vstudio Limited
| The Best Interior Architectural Design Team of the Year
| Why Coffee HK
| The Best Home-Roasted Coffee Brand of the Year
| You2 Creative Limited
| The Best Building Block and Puzzle Art Development Workshop of the Year
| YUNNAN BAIYAO | Fung Wah (HK) Company
| The Most Outstanding Pure Natural Herbal Chinese Medicine Solution of the Year