SHORE Caps Off Award-Winning 2023 With Two Gold Quality Food Awards

(MENAFN- Pressat) SHORE the Scottish Seaweed Company (SHORE) proudly announces not one but two Gold awards at the Quality Food Awards 2023 – the longest-running food awards scheme in the UK. With a panel of judges from all corners of the industry, the Quality Food Awards casts a spotlight on products that offer fine ingredients, great taste, beautiful packaging and amazing value for money. SHORE's double gold win marks a fitting conclusion to an already multi-award-winning year for the brand.

The company's accolades include a gold in the Vegan Store Cupboard category for their recently launched Chilli Ramen Broth, and a second gold for their best-selling Sweet Sriracha Seaweed Chips in the Vegan Snacking category. These awards further solidify SHORE's continuous efforts to turning sustainable, local Scottish seaweed into better-for-you products that never compromise on taste.

The team are particularly proud of the newly launched Chilli Ramen Broth – an innovative plant-based Asian-inspired liquid Broth crafted from all-natural ingredients, including their hand-picked Scottish seaweed. Now a winner of multiple coveted food awards, including a 2-star Great Taste badge, The SHORE Ramen Broth range offers a healthier and more convenient way to enjoy a high-quality ramen experience at home. The products utilise SHORE's own sustainably harvested Scottish seaweed to create a naturally umami-rich flavour that is 100% plant-based.

“We are delighted by this double win at the Great British Food Awards,” said Keith Paterson, head of SHORE.“It is a great endorsement of the quality of the SHORE products we are offering, and all the hard work from the team that has gone into creating them.”

SHORE's Ramen Broths can be found in hundreds of independent stores up and down the country. SHORE Seaweed Chips are widely available in Sainsbury's and Co-op stores across Scotland, and throughout the UK in Holland & Barrett.