Baku Hosts Concert Dedicated To Renown Oud Player

The State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a concert dedicated to a
renowned oud player.
Acclaimed mugham singers, People's Artists Gulyaz Mammadova,
Aygun Bayramova and Faramaz Garmrudi, performed at the concert, Azernews reports.
The musicians were accompanied by the Konul Ensemble headed by
the artistic director, Honoured Artist Aliagha Sadiyev.
Faramaz Garmrudi is a famous Azerbaijani musician and oud
player. The musician devotes his time and energy to researching and
promoting Azerbaijani mugham and its immense spirituality.
For ten years, he has been carrying out active concert
activities in Azerbaijan. Garmrudi harmoniously combines several
aspects: he is a poet and philosopher, instrumentalist and singer,
composer and musicologist, organiser, and leader of the
ensemble.
The concert dedicated to oud player aroused great interest among
music lovers.
