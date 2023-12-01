Silk Art In All Its Beauty Demonstrated In Icherisheher

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of Silk Art has opened its doors to art lovers at the Icherisheher Centre for Contemporary Art.

Curated by Tatyana Ivanaeva, the project is dedicated to Azerbaijani artists of the 21st century, Azernews reports.

Silk Art are prints of colourful paintings created by talented artists, members of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, whose art works have been successfully demonstrated in many exhibitions.

Their masterpieces are included in museum and private collections, and the cost of the works themselves emphasises their demand among art connoisseurs.

The exhibition brought together eight masters of art, Honoured Artists Irina Eldarova and Vugar Ali, member of the UN specialised agency for education, science, and culture Milena Nabieva, artists Jamila Gashimova, Intigam Agayev, Emin Gahramanov, Yusif Mirza and Sayala Mammadova-Garayeva.

The project is based on the promotion of the visual creativity of contemporaries, whose paintings today continue to reveal and enhance the uniqueness of the Azerbaijani cultural heritage in an era when one century replaced another.

Each of the silk scarves represents a touch of the diversity of Azerbaijani fine art.

Only twenty scarves were made from each painting. They will not be repeated again.

This series is expected to continue with other artists. In addition, the authors of the project have an idea to make prints not only on scarves, but also on a variety of surfaces.