Silk Art In All Its Beauty Demonstrated In Icherisheher

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
An exhibition of Silk Art has opened its doors to art lovers at
the Icherisheher Centre for Contemporary Art.
Curated by Tatyana Ivanaeva, the project is dedicated to
Azerbaijani artists of the 21st century, Azernews reports.
Silk Art are prints of colourful paintings created by talented
artists, members of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, whose art works
have been successfully demonstrated in many exhibitions.
Their masterpieces are included in museum and private
collections, and the cost of the works themselves emphasises their
demand among art connoisseurs.
The exhibition brought together eight masters of art, Honoured
Artists Irina Eldarova and Vugar Ali, member of the UN specialised
agency for education, science, and culture Milena Nabieva, artists
Jamila Gashimova, Intigam Agayev, Emin Gahramanov, Yusif Mirza and
Sayala Mammadova-Garayeva.
The project is based on the promotion of the visual creativity
of contemporaries, whose paintings today continue to reveal and
enhance the uniqueness of the Azerbaijani cultural heritage in an
era when one century replaced another.
Each of the silk scarves represents a touch of the diversity of
Azerbaijani fine art.
Only twenty scarves were made from each painting. They will not
be repeated again.
This series is expected to continue with other artists. In
addition, the authors of the project have an idea to make prints
not only on scarves, but also on a variety of surfaces.
MENAFN01122023000195011045ID1107521143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.