-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Silk Art In All Its Beauty Demonstrated In Icherisheher


12/1/2023 6:13:10 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An exhibition of Silk Art has opened its doors to art lovers at the Icherisheher Centre for Contemporary Art.

Curated by Tatyana Ivanaeva, the project is dedicated to Azerbaijani artists of the 21st century, Azernews reports.

Silk Art are prints of colourful paintings created by talented artists, members of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, whose art works have been successfully demonstrated in many exhibitions.

Their masterpieces are included in museum and private collections, and the cost of the works themselves emphasises their demand among art connoisseurs.

The exhibition brought together eight masters of art, Honoured Artists Irina Eldarova and Vugar Ali, member of the UN specialised agency for education, science, and culture Milena Nabieva, artists Jamila Gashimova, Intigam Agayev, Emin Gahramanov, Yusif Mirza and Sayala Mammadova-Garayeva.

The project is based on the promotion of the visual creativity of contemporaries, whose paintings today continue to reveal and enhance the uniqueness of the Azerbaijani cultural heritage in an era when one century replaced another.

Each of the silk scarves represents a touch of the diversity of Azerbaijani fine art.

Only twenty scarves were made from each painting. They will not be repeated again.

This series is expected to continue with other artists. In addition, the authors of the project have an idea to make prints not only on scarves, but also on a variety of surfaces.

MENAFN01122023000195011045ID1107521143

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search