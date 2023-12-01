Tesla Co-Founder: Azerbaijan Occupies An Important Place In Oil Industry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev, AZERNEWS
Speaking at the Inmerge Innovation Summit, Jeffrey Brian
Straubel, co-founder of the American Tesla Corporation, stressed
that Azerbaijan is one of the countries occupying an important
position in the global oil industry, Azernews reports.
Straubel emphasised that oil-rich countries must take steps to
reduce carbon emissions.
''For me, that's the main point, and reducing carbon emissions
is possible through technology. We regularly see news about the
reduction of carbon dioxide emissions around the world. However, if
you look at the statistics,“In 2018, we will see an increase in
global carbon dioxide emissions, reaching record levels. I hope we
will be able to take serious steps in this direction.''
Further, the co-founder has touched on challenges in reducing
industrialization in our world.
"Decarbonising and rethinking industrial society requires
divesting from fossil fuels, which is one of the most significant
challenges of this generation," Straubel said.
"Often, we are reassured that CO2 emissions are under control or
being reduced very quickly. We often see lots of commitments;
everyone talks about reaching net zero soon, etc. But the reality
is that every year we set records for CO2 emissions. Despite all
the work done and all the promises and commitments, emissions are
still increasing," he added.
The Tesla co-founder emphasised that it is not the emissions of
one country or company that are increasing, but the total amount of
emissions, which has an impact on everyone on Earth. Straubel also
said that this year is likely to set another record for CO2
emissions.
Recall that Baku is hosting the second day of the InMerge
Innovation Summit organised by PASHA Holding.
The second day of the summit will feature keynotes from
co-founder and CTO of Tesla Inc., J.B. Strobel, and founder and
creator of Shazam, Chris Barton. Azercell President Zarina
Zeynalova, acting chairwoman of the Agency for Innovation and
Digital Development of Azerbaijan, Inara Valiyeva, and others will
also take the floor at the event.
Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and
Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital
Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy
Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Erdem Inan, General Director of
Trendyol Group of Companies, Christina Dorosh, Vice President and
Regional Manager of Visa in Central Asia and Azerbaijan, spoke on
stage on the first day of the event.
