Speaker Gafarova: Azerbaijan Ready To Continue Negotiations On Signing Peace Agreement

This was stated by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova
during the meeting with Chairman of the Bundestag of the Federal
Republic of Germany Bärbel Bas, Azernews reports.
Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, who provided the Chairman of the
Bundestag with extensive information on the current situation in
the region and the consequences of the 30-year occupation of
Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, said that after liberation of its
territories from Armenian occupation Azerbaijan started large-scale
reconstruction and restoration works.
The Chairman of Milli Majlis underlined that the biggest
obstacle in the works done is more than 1 million mines laid by
Armenia during and after the years of occupation and noted that
more than 340 Azerbaijanis became victims of mine explosions in the
last 3 years. Taking into account that Azerbaijan is one of the
countries most contaminated with mines, the importance of
international support to the demining efforts of our country was
noted.
According to Sahiba Gafarova, who noted that Azerbaijan took the
initiative to achieve long-term peace in the region and presented
five main principles for signing a peace agreement with Armenia, it
is based on mutual recognition of each other's sovereignty and
territorial integrity. Armenia's political and military
provocations undertaken over the past 3 years, failure to fulfill
its obligations, and constant support for the illegal separatist
regime established in Azerbaijani territories made anti-terrorist
measures inevitable in the Garabagh region.
These measures were in full compliance with international law,
and there were no civilian casualties. As a result of these
measures, the separatist regime was abolished, and Azerbaijan
restored its sovereignty. The Speaker stressed that no country can
accept the existence of a separatist organisation on its
territory.
Speaker noted that today there are no obstacles to signing a
peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Azerbaijan is ready
to continue negotiations on signing the peace agreement. This is
clear evidence that the Azerbaijani people support peace and want
peace, and that our people have been waiting for 30 years for the
solution of the problem through peaceful negotiations.
Sahiba Gafarova once again noted that Azerbaijan is ready for
peace based on the recognition of territorial integrity and
sovereignty of both countries.
