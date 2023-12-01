Parliament Discusses Draft Law On State Budget For 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan
for 2024" was recommended to the plenary session of Milli Majlis
(the Azerbaijani Parliament) in the third reading, Azernews reports.
The draft law was discussed today at the meeting of the
Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship of
Milli Majlis.
After discussions, the document was put to vote, adopted, and
recommended to the plenary session.
It should be noted that the income of the state budget of the
Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024 is AZN 34,173,000.0 K and
expenditures are AZN 36,763,000.0 K (including centralised income
AZN 33,399,895.0 K, local income AZN 773,105.0 K, and centralised
expenditures AZN 35,980,547.0 K). AZN 782,453.0 K, local
expenditures AZN 782,453.0 K).
