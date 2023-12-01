Expert: Developing Creative Fields Requires Diverse Strategy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more
Creative industries play a vital role in driving economic
growth, fostering innovation, and enriching cultural diversity.
The expansion of creative industries necessitates the
implementation of a comprehensive and diverse strategy.
This strategy can be achieved by establishing educational and
training programs, as well as cultivating creative talents through
accessible initiatives.
In an interview with AZERNEWS , Expert in Marketing and
Digital Transformation Fakhri Eminov emphasised the paramount
importance of adopting a varied approach to foster the development
of creative fields.
Q: Which intriguing subjects were addressed during the
Forum of Culture and Creative Industries held in Baku?
A: The Cultural and Creative Industries Forum
in Baku was truly remarkable, exploring a variety of fascinating
topics that seamlessly combined theory with real-world
applications. I found the insights shared by both local and foreign
experts convincing, as they discussed ongoing and future projects,
industry challenges, and shared examples along with their visions.
In my opinion, it's crucial to absorb global experiences and
thoughtfully tailor them to the local market before launching
beyond borders. I believe this kind of approach establishes solid
groundwork for future growth and expansion.
Q: What is the overall economic influence of the
creative industries sector?
A: The creative industry has diverse areas such
as advertising, film, music, design, fashion, software, and many
more. Each area forms a substantial industry in its own right. The
impact of each area is different depending on the country. We are
already well aware of which countries are best known for, let's
say, fashion, films, or advertising. These industries are
collectively and even separately multi-billion industries and make
a significant impact on the global economy. To harness this impact,
it's crucial to import global experience, dig into the details,
learn through failures, and then export well-established brands
with unique identities, values, and visions. This iterative process
contributes to the growth of not only individual sectors but also
the overall industry and economic landscape.
Q: What are the present obstacles that encounter the
creative industries?
A: The creative industries confront various
challenges in the contemporary landscape. These obstacles contain
issues such as evolving technological landscapes, intellectual
property concerns, changing consumer behaviours, global
competition, and the need for sustainable business models. The
impact of external factors like economic instabilities and societal
shifts poses further challenges to the dynamic and ever-evolving
creative industry. Navigating these barriers requires innovative
strategies and adaptability to ensure the continued growth and
resilience of creative industries.
Q: What actions do you believe should be implemented to
enhance the advancement of creative fields?
A: In my opinion, developing creative fields
requires a diverse strategy. First and foremost, it is the
implementation of educational and training initiatives, the
development of creative talents through accessible programs, and
the development of skills from an early age. At the same time,
supporting innovation is critical, requiring financial and
institutional support in the form of subsidies and incentives to
stimulate creative projects and experimentation.
Additionally, promoting collaboration between the creative
industries and other sectors through innovative clusters, hubs,
co-working spaces, etc., improving digital infrastructure to adapt
to evolving technologies such as AI, AR, VR, IoT, etc., and
strengthening intellectual property protection are important
steps.
Also, ensuring a simplified and comprehensive legal framework
adds another essential layer to this strategy.
Last but not least, exploring flexible funding models such as
venture capital and crowdfunding, as well as investing in ongoing
research and development, will ensure that the industry remains
dynamic and responsive to emerging trends.
I truly believe that a holistic approach creates an environment
facilitative to sustainable growth and prosperity in the creative
industry.
Q: Do you think the forum will have a positive impact on
the growth of creative industries in Azerbaijan?
A: Certainly, it sure will. The significance of
communities lies at the core of development, providing a platform
for experts, professionals, and newcomers to reach together,
exchange experiences, share knowledge, and, above everything else,
create! I share the belief that this will indeed open new horizons
and break down the barriers within the industry, benefiting both
its members and the industry as a whole.
MENAFN01122023000195011045ID1107521135
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.