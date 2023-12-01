Russian Army Shells Kupyansk District In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, the Russian army struck at least 16 settlements in the Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Kupyansk districts during the day, damaging civilian objects and injuring a man.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, at about 6:50 a.m. on December 1, the Russian army shelled Kivsharivka, Kupyansk district, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. There were no casualties.

Yesterday morning in Kivsharivka, an enemy shell hit the territory in front of the building of an educational institution. About 30 windows were smashed in the building.

In the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv district, a private house was damaged as a result of a mortar attack by Russian troops, and a 52-year-old civilian was injured. He was treated on the spot and did not need hospitalization.

In Novoosynove, Kupyansk district, a private house was damaged by enemy fire.

In Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, a Russian artillery strike damaged a private household.

Udy in Bohodukhiv district, Nesterne in Chuhuiv district, Dvorichna, Synkivka and Petropavlivka in Kupyansk district and other localities also suffered from hostile shelling over the day.

Heavy fighting continues in the Kupyansk sector.

Mine clearance in Kharkiv region continues. Over the past day, pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service examined more than 6.3 hectares of territory and defused 242 explosive devices.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Kupyansk sector, Russian troops, supported by aviation, conducted assault operations near Synkivka, northeast of Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region. Ukrainian defense forces repelled seven enemy attacks there.