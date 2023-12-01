There Are About 600 Trucks In Line At Border With Slovakia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of the morning of December 1, there are about 600 trucks in the queues at the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke checkpoint.

This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the telethon "United News", an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"As of this morning, there are about 600 trucks in the queues at the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke checkpoint, which is on the border with Slovakia. And on the border with Hungary, opposite the Tisa checkpoint, there are up to 1,000 trucks waiting to cross the border to Ukraine," said Demchenko.

According to him, border guards have been receiving information from their Slovak colleagues since Thursday that on Friday at 15:00 European time [one hour less than Kyiv time], the blocking of traffic for trucks will begin in the direction of the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke checkpoint.

"And these actions will be carried out by representatives of the Union of Carriers of Slovakia. Actually, at 4 p.m. Kyiv time, we will see what the situation on the border with Slovakia will be like. Although the participants of this action noted that they would let about four trucks per hour to leave Slovakia," Demchenko said.

As reported, Slovak carriers plan to block truck traffic in front of the Uzhhorod checkpoint on Friday.