2,100 Trucks In Queues At Border With Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of Friday morning, there are about 2,100 trucks waiting to enter Ukraine at the Ukrainian-Polish border.

This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the United News telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Unfortunately, the blocking of the four directions continues. As of this morning, according to the information we have from our Polish colleagues, there are about 2,100 trucks in queues at all four of these (checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border - ed.) in the direction of Ukraine, most of them are in front of the Shehyni and Rava-Ruska checkpoints," he said.

Answering the question about the queues to enter Poland, Demchenko noted that there are thousands of vehicles waiting to cross the border towards Poland.

According to him, the most intense traffic is in the direction of the Krakivets checkpoint.

"But, of course, this does not add to the need for transportation as it was before November 6. For example, the Yahodyn checkpoint (this direction was previously completely re-qualified for freight transportation) used to have about 1,200-1,300 trucks crossing the border in both directions per day. Now this number fluctuates around 120-140," the spokesman said.

He informed that over the past day, the Polish side at the Yahodyn checkpoint accepted no more than 20 trucks for entry.

"If we talk about Rava-Ruska and Krakivets, then until November 6, about 600 trucks crossed the border in both directions per day. Now this number has decreased by half or even three times," Demchenko told.

As reported, Polish carriers began an indefinite protest on November 6. Among the main demands to the Ukrainian government is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was canceled by the agreement with the European Union until June 30, 2024. The protesters want the agreement to be terminated and the permit regime to be restored from January 1.

On November 23, Polish farmers joined the protest of local carriers and, to express their demands, began blocking the movement of freight traffic at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint near Przemysl.