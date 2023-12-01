82 Combat Engagements In Frontline Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 82 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 71 air strikes, fired 80 missile attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements.

This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Private houses and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the statement said.

Yesterday, the occupants conducted another air strike using 19 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Of these, 15 were destroyed. This day, the invaders once again attacked Ukraine with 2 X-59 guided missiles and 12 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Air defense forces destroyed 1 X-59 guided missile and 8 attack UAVs.

The following areas suffered air strikes: Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka in Kharkiv region; Toretsk, Novomykhailivka, Avdiivka in Donetsk region; Tyahyntsi, Krynky in Kherson region.

More than 130 settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the "North" jawline in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions , the enemy maintains military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kupyansk sector , the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted assault operations near Synkivka, northeast of Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 7 attacks.

In the Liman sector , our defenders repelled 6 enemy attacks in the areas of Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and Torske in Donetsk region, where the defense forces repelled 6 attacks.

In the Bakhmut sector , the enemy conducted assault operations near Bohdanivka, Andriivka and Klishchyivka in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian troops repelled 24 attacks. Ukrainian defense forces continue assault operations south of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy, and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector , the enemy, supported by aviation, keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The enemy's offensive actions near Stepove, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Severne and Pervomaiske in Donetsk region were unsuccessful, where the Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks.

In the Maryinka sector , the enemy, supported by aviation, conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region. Our defenders repelled 10 attacks there.

In the Shakhtarsk sector , the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector , the enemy tried unsuccessfully 11 times to regain the lost position near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. Also, our soldiers repelled 4 attacks of the occupants west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive in the Melitopol sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, conducting counter-battery combat, and inflicting fire on the enemy's rear.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Force carried out 10 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and another 1 on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system.

Missile troops hit 6 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 6 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2 ammunition depots, 1 radar station and 2 enemy electronic warfare stations.

