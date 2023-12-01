Ukraine To Produce Air Defense Systems With Range Of Over 100 Km Defense Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry, together with the Ministry of Strategic Industries, will increase the production of missiles, ammunition, weapons and military equipment by several times in 2024.

That's according to a statement posted on the Defense Ministry's website, Ukrinform reports.

The main attention will be paid to the production of air defense equipment - from conventional portable anti-aircraft missile systems to air defense systems with a range of more than 100 kilometers (like the Coral air defense system), Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk said.

"Furthermore, the approved budget for 2024 provides that about UAH 175 billion will be allocated for the purchase of missiles and ammunition, so that our Defense Forces could resist Russian aggression with dignity," he said.

Earlier reports said that Lithuania had handed over launchers for NASAMS air defense systems together with the necessary equipment to Ukraine. The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense added that it had also transferred all necessary equipment and SUVs for NASAMS crew.