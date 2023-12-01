Enemy Continues Infantry-Led Attacks In Tavria Sector General Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army continues to conduct active ground-led infantry assaults with the support of armored vehicles and aircraft in the zone of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria grouping, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, 49 combat clashes, 890 artillery strikes and 18 air strikes were recorded in the sector.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy lost 629 troops, three tanks, three artillery pieces and 16 other armored vehicles, including a 2S19 Msta-S howitzer and six BTR-82 armored personnel carriers, Tarnavskyi said.

He added that Ukrainian defenders were holding their ground on the Avdiivka axis.

According to him, 44 pieces of military equipment were destroyed there, including a Murom-M long-range visual surveillance system. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed three ammunition depots and an important target of the occupiers. Some 28 enemy vehicles were damaged.

Tarnavskyi said that Ukrainian forces continued to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector.