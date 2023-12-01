Azerbaijani FM Discusses Regional, International Security Issues With OSCE Secgen (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with OSCE
Secretary General Helga Schmid within the 30th Ministerial Council
of OSCE in Skopje, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.
"The meeting included exchange of opinions on the main
directions of the Azerbaijan-OSCE bilateral cooperation agenda, the
challenges currently faced by the OSCE, as well as issues related
to regional and international security," the ministry noted.
Bayramov emphasized the importance of multilateral platforms,
including the OSCE, for a more effective approach to preserving
compliance with the fundamental provisions of international law,
including such key principles as territorial integrity and
sovereignty, and the protection of these principles.
"The meeting discussed the realities that have emerged in the
post-Karabakh conflict period in the region, the reconstruction of
Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the phased return of displaced
persons to these territories, the mine threat as the biggest
obstacle to rehabilitation and return activities, and Azerbaijan's
efforts to promote the peace process," the ministry said.
Jeyhun Bayramov informed the OSCE Secretary-General about the
factors that justified local counter-terrorism measures taken by
Azerbaijan in less than 24 hours," the ministry said.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
(signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war), prevent large-scale provocations in the
Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and the withdrawal of
Armenian armed formations from Azerbaijani territories, anti-terror
measures of a local nature were carried out in the region on
September 19-20, 2023. As a result of the anti-terror measures,
Azerbaijan restored sovereignty and constitutional order in these
territories. The armed formations of Armenia located in the
Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan were disbanded and
left the territory of Azerbaijan.
"It was emphasized that, as confirmed by representatives of
international organizations, there was no violence against
civilians in this process. Regarding the departure of Armenian
residents from Azerbaijani territories, the responsibility for this
lies with Armenia and the separatist regime under its control," the
ministry highlighted. "In particular, the unacceptability of
applying double standards, a selective approach to the fundamental
principles of international law, such as the restoration of
territorial integrity and sovereignty, was noted."
During the meeting, other issues of mutual interest were also
discussed.
